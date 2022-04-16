Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.86. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 26.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABTX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,387. The company has a market cap of $833.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

