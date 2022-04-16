Analysts Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.35. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.12.

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,889,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,627. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229,770 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after buying an additional 4,230,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,945,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after buying an additional 2,044,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3,271.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after buying an additional 1,809,008 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

