Analysts Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.36. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.10. 537,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

