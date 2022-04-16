Analysts Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) will report $150.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.40 million. Trustmark reported sales of $165.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $636.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $650.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $691.03 million, with estimates ranging from $672.50 million to $707.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

TRMK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trustmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $1,298,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 19,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.61. 166,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

About Trustmark (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.