Analysts Expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Announce $2.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the highest is $2.60. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $14.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.27 to $14.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.80 to $16.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.57.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $244.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $255.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

