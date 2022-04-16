Analysts Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Post $13.13 EPS

Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $13.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $12.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $14.11. Credit Acceptance reported earnings of $11.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $47.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.16 to $51.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $46.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.54 to $52.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.75 earnings per share.

CACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.80.

Shares of CACC stock traded up $10.83 on Friday, hitting $585.93. The stock had a trading volume of 103,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $534.35 and its 200-day moving average is $591.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $360.04 and a 52-week high of $703.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 166.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $4,269,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

