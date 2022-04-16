Analysts Expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Exelon reported sales of $9.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $17.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,785,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,435,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exelon by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2,084.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,493,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,974. Exelon has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

