Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. MasTec also reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $9.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of MasTec by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of MasTec by 6.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.75. 611,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MasTec has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.94.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

