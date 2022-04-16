Analysts Expect Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s earnings. Sono-Tek also reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sono-Tek will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sono-Tek.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Sono-Tek news, Director Joseph Riemer acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

SOTK opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Sono-Tek has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $9.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $99.19 million, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sono-Tek (SOTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.