Analysts Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post $1.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.29. Tractor Supply posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $10.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.91.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $263,044,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,088,000 after acquiring an additional 752,787 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,682,000 after acquiring an additional 377,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO opened at $228.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.16 and its 200-day moving average is $220.69. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.