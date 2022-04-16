Analysts Set Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) PT at C$11.71

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.71.

WEED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

TSE:WEED traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,790. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$7.22 and a one year high of C$35.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

