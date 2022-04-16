Analysts Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price at $59.33

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after acquiring an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,964,000 after acquiring an additional 342,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after acquiring an additional 297,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,478,000 after acquiring an additional 337,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.01. 6,110,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

