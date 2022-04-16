Analysts Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target at $24.63

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 816.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,089,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after buying an additional 1,861,722 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 240.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,596,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,773 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 76.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,524,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 662,316 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $12,192,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 225,662 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLX opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 59.42%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

