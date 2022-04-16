Analysts Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target at $6.80

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

SWN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,520,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,699,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

