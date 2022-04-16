Analysts Set Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) PT at $29.00

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

STRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, CEO William J. Newell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 91,630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 483,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 55,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 227,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 170.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

