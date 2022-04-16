Analysts Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Target Price at $59.50

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

NYSE:SNV opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

