Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Down 22.7% This Week

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 16th. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $711.49 million and approximately $21.75 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00005242 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 338,400,525 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

