Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.50

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 187667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NGLOY shares. Liberum Capital raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.12) to GBX 4,300 ($56.03) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.03) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 3,200 ($41.70) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,053.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

