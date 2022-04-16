ankrETH (aEth) Price Down 10.4% This Week

ankrETH (aEth) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last week, ankrETH has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $85.72 million and $367,128.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ankrETH coin can currently be bought for about $2,922.51 or 0.06939898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00034552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00103115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

ankrETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

