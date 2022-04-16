Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.26. The company had a trading volume of 788,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,161. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $336.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

