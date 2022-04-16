Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 349,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

APLE opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 220.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

