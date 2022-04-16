Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in PPG Industries by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 26,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $128.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

