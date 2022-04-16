Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 1,100 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $97.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.