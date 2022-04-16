Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $270.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.37 and a 200-day moving average of $296.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $253.65 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.