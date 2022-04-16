Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after buying an additional 24,734,553 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 160.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,698,000 after buying an additional 4,377,692 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $86,792,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,848,000 after buying an additional 1,442,744 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,580,000 after buying an additional 1,375,358 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.26.

INVH stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

