Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $517,000 Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $11,745,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 127,101 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $217,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $118.99 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.62.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

