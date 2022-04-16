Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $133.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day moving average is $151.04. The stock has a market cap of $210.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

