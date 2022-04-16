Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 200 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 477,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,894,000 after acquiring an additional 197,143 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD opened at $93.06 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.90. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.