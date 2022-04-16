Appleton Partners Inc. MA Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $266,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.40) to GBX 3,200 ($41.70) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.64) to GBX 4,700 ($61.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.70.

Diageo stock opened at $209.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.13. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $175.46 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

