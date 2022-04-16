Appleton Partners Inc. MA Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,229,000 after purchasing an additional 131,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $92.52 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

