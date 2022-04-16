AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on May 18th

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

AptarGroup has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.41. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

