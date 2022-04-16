Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Position Boosted by ACT Capital Management LLC

ACT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Arcturus Therapeutics comprises approximately 12.8% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ACT Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $17,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,256,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,061,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCT stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.51. 366,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,898. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.74.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

