Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,846 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

NYSE:ACRE opened at $16.30 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,163 shares of company stock valued at $167,640. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.