Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,842,000 after buying an additional 275,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 20.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 38,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 42.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,996. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

