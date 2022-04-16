Arizona State Retirement System Has $16.94 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,258 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 468 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Griffin Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Autodesk stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,987. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.29 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.