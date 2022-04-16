Arizona State Retirement System Has $22.47 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $22,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.66. 834,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.00.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.85.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

