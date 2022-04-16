Arizona State Retirement System Has $27.66 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $27,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.06.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $9.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $436.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,829. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.55. The company has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $439.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.