Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,096 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AON were worth $18,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AON by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after buying an additional 293,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AON by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,663,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $1,361,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AON by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in AON by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $328.26. 788,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,161. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $336.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

