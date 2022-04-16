Arizona State Retirement System Sells 11,015 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,214,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,026,943. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

