Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

VBK stock opened at $238.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $222.50 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

