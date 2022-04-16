Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.26.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $98.36 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $96.91 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average is $115.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.41%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

