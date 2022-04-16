Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $210,000 Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Popular were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Popular by 2,876.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 339,471 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,719,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Popular by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,225,000 after purchasing an additional 173,734 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 189.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 194,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 127,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 98.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 115,349 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $80.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average is $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.99. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.94 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

