Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comerica were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.76.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

