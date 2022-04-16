Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $290,000 Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.96.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

