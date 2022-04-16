Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VMware were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research reduced their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Shares of VMW opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

