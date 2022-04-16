Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 991 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

NASDAQ COIN opened at $147.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.82 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.40 and its 200 day moving average is $237.25.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

