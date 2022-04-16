Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.71.

PSA opened at $408.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.25. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $264.96 and a 12 month high of $411.89.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

