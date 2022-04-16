Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 492 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,226,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in American Water Works by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $166.16 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.20 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.38 and its 200-day moving average is $166.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

