ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $0.0323 on Major Exchanges

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $38,734.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.03 or 0.07496436 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,502.97 or 1.00074250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00041589 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

