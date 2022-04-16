Artilium (LON:ARTA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.69

Artilium plc (LON:ARTA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.69 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 22.80 ($0.30). Artilium shares last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.30), with a volume of 68,300 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.60.
Artilium Company Profile (LON:ARTA)
See Also
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Artilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.